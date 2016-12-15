China justifies installment of arms on S. China Sea islands

China justified Thursday its installment of weapons on controversial islands it has constructed in the South China Sea, saying they are needed for self-defense purposes.

The justification of the deployment came after a U.S. think tank said earlier this week, citing satellite imagery, that China appears to have installed large anti-aircraft guns and what are likely close-in weapons systems on all seven of the artificial islands in the disputed sea.

Findings by the Center for Strategic and International Studies bolstered the view that China has stepped up militarization of the Spratly Islands despite President Xi Jinping's promise last year not to militarize the South China Sea.