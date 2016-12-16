Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 7:27

06:30 16 December 2016

Incoming U.N. chief taps Nigeria's Amina Mohammed as deputy

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Incoming U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday that Nigeria's Environment Minister Amina Mohammed will be his deputy secretary general.

Guterres also named Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti of Brazil as his chief of staff and picked Kyung Wha Kang of South Korea to take on a new post as special adviser on policy.

"These appointments are the foundations of my team, which I will continue to build, respecting my pledges on gender parity and geographical diversity," Guterres said in a statement.

"I am happy to count on the efforts of these three highly competent women, whom I have chosen for their strong backgrounds in global affairs, development, diplomacy, human rights and humanitarian action," he said.

Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister and U.N. high commissioner for refugees, was sworn in Monday as the next U.N. secretary general. He will formally take office on Jan. 1.

==Kyodo

