09:54 16 December 2016
Abe, Putin to discuss economic cooperation in 2nd round of talks
TOKYO, Dec. 16, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Friday in Tokyo for a second round of talks over an economic cooperation plan proposed by Abe to make progress on solving a decades-old territorial dispute and concluding a postwar peace treaty.
On Thursday, the two leaders met in Abe's home prefecture of Yamaguchi and discussed the possibility of conducting joint economic activities under a "special framework" on Russian-held islands claimed by Japan off Hokkaido.
The leaders will hold a joint press conference on the outcome of the two-day summit, including the territorial dispute, which has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty after World War II.
