Abe, Putin to discuss economic cooperation in 2nd round of talks

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Friday in Tokyo for a second round of talks over an economic cooperation plan proposed by Abe to make progress on solving a decades-old territorial dispute and concluding a postwar peace treaty.

On Thursday, the two leaders met in Abe's home prefecture of Yamaguchi and discussed the possibility of conducting joint economic activities under a "special framework" on Russian-held islands claimed by Japan off Hokkaido.

The leaders will hold a joint press conference on the outcome of the two-day summit, including the territorial dispute, which has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty after World War II.