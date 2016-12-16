10:04 16 December 2016
Nintendo's Super Mario Run smartphone game makes global debut
TOKYO, Dec. 15, Kyodo
Nintendo Co.'s iconic Super Mario Bros. franchise made its smartphone debut Friday, marking the company's first independent foray into mobile gaming.
"Super Mario Run," a side-scrolling adventure game starring Nintendo's popular Italian mascot, will be available for Apple Inc.'s iPhones and iPads in 151 countries. A version for Android devices will be released at a later date.
Users will be able to download the app and play parts of the game for free, but will be charged about 1,200 yen (about $10) if they want to unlock all of the features and play the full game, the Kyoto-based company said.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.