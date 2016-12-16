Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 10:28

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:04 16 December 2016

Nintendo's Super Mario Run smartphone game makes global debut

TOKYO, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Nintendo Co.'s iconic Super Mario Bros. franchise made its smartphone debut Friday, marking the company's first independent foray into mobile gaming.

"Super Mario Run," a side-scrolling adventure game starring Nintendo's popular Italian mascot, will be available for Apple Inc.'s iPhones and iPads in 151 countries. A version for Android devices will be released at a later date.

Users will be able to download the app and play parts of the game for free, but will be charged about 1,200 yen (about $10) if they want to unlock all of the features and play the full game, the Kyoto-based company said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  3. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China
  4. 10 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 10 Dec 2016East Japan Railway line suspended since 2011 tsunami partially reopens

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete