Baseball: Tazawa, Marlins agree on 2-year deal

Free agent right-hander Junichi Tazawa has agreed to a two-year deal with the Miami Marlins, the National League club said Thursday.

The deal worth $12 million is pending a physical exam, according to MLB.com, and, once official, will make the 30-year-old Tazawa the second Japanese player ever to sign with the Marlins, after Ichiro Suzuki.

Tazawa made the jump overseas in 2009 when he joined the Boston Red Sox out of ENEOS (now JX-ENEOS) in Japan's amateur corporate league, and was an integral part of the bullpen when the American League club won the World Series in 2013.