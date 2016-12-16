Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 13:29

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:15 16 December 2016

Baseball: Tazawa, Marlins agree on 2-year deal

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, Kyodo

Free agent right-hander Junichi Tazawa has agreed to a two-year deal with the Miami Marlins, the National League club said Thursday.

The deal worth $12 million is pending a physical exam, according to MLB.com, and, once official, will make the 30-year-old Tazawa the second Japanese player ever to sign with the Marlins, after Ichiro Suzuki.

Tazawa made the jump overseas in 2009 when he joined the Boston Red Sox out of ENEOS (now JX-ENEOS) in Japan's amateur corporate league, and was an integral part of the bullpen when the American League club won the World Series in 2013.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Baseball: Tazawa, Marlins agree on 2-year deal
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  3. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China
  4. 10 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 10 Dec 2016East Japan Railway line suspended since 2011 tsunami partially reopens

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete