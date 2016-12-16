Japan replaces China as largest U.S. bond holder in October

Japan surpassed China as the largest holder of U.S. Treasury securities in October for the first time in a year and eight months, according to U.S. government data released Thursday.

Japan's holdings of U.S. Treasury debt totaled $1,131.9 billion as of the end of October, down $4.5 billion from a month earlier. The tally compared to China's $1,115.7 billion, down $41.3 billion, the Treasury Department said.

The large reduction by China appears to reflect the country's dollar-selling, yuan-buying interventions to shore up the value of the Chinese currency, also known as the renminbi, according to financial experts.