12:31 16 December 2016
Japan replaces China as largest U.S. bond holder in October
WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, Kyodo
Japan surpassed China as the largest holder of U.S. Treasury securities in October for the first time in a year and eight months, according to U.S. government data released Thursday.
Japan's holdings of U.S. Treasury debt totaled $1,131.9 billion as of the end of October, down $4.5 billion from a month earlier. The tally compared to China's $1,115.7 billion, down $41.3 billion, the Treasury Department said.
The large reduction by China appears to reflect the country's dollar-selling, yuan-buying interventions to shore up the value of the Chinese currency, also known as the renminbi, according to financial experts.
