Abe, Putin to discuss economic cooperation in 2nd round of talks

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Friday in Tokyo for a second round of talks over an economic cooperation plan proposed by Abe to make progress on solving a decades-old territorial dispute and concluding a postwar peace treaty.

A Japanese government source said Friday Japan's contribution to the economic cooperation plan will be worth a total of 300 billion yen ($2.54 billion), including participation by the private sector.

On Thursday, the two leaders met in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Abe's constituency, in western Japan and discussed the possibility of conducting joint economic activities under a "special framework" on Russian-held islands claimed by Japan off Hokkaido.