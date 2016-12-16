12:57 16 December 2016
Abe, Putin to discuss economic cooperation in 2nd round of talks
TOKYO, Dec. 16, Kyodo
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Friday in Tokyo for a second round of talks over an economic cooperation plan proposed by Abe to make progress on solving a decades-old territorial dispute and concluding a postwar peace treaty.
A Japanese government source said Friday Japan's contribution to the economic cooperation plan will be worth a total of 300 billion yen ($2.54 billion), including participation by the private sector.
On Thursday, the two leaders met in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Abe's constituency, in western Japan and discussed the possibility of conducting joint economic activities under a "special framework" on Russian-held islands claimed by Japan off Hokkaido.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.