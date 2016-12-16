Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 16:30

14:07 16 December 2016

Japan-Russia economic deal to include gas project near Arctic Ocean

TOKYO, Dec. 16, Kyodo

The Japanese and Russian governments have agreed on a large scale natural gas field development project on the Gydan Peninsula on the Siberian Coast, government sources said Friday.

Japan's major trading houses, some of which are already involved in gas projects in Sakhalin, are expected to invest in the gas field development led by Russia's natural gas producer Novatek, with production slated to start around 2023, they said.

Japan's participation in the $40 billion project near the Arctic Ocean comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting Friday in Tokyo to discuss economic cooperation.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

