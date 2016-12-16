Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 16:30

15:02 16 December 2016

Ex-AUM cult member on death row calls founder "criminal" in memoir

TOKYO, Dec. 16, Kyodo

A former senior member of the AUM Shinrikyo cult who is on death row has described the founder and "guru" he once revered, Shoko Asahara, as a "criminal" in a recently published memoir.

Tomomasa Nakagawa, convicted for his role in producing sarin used in the deadly nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system on March 20, 1995, said in the six-page article in the November edition of Japanese magazine Chemistry Today that Asahara transformed what was otherwise a religious group into one that produced chemical weapons and perpetrated murder.

The terror attack on the subway system killed 13 and left more than 6,000 people injured.

