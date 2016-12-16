Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 16:30

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:19 16 December 2016

Abe, Putin discuss economic cooperation in 2nd round of talks

TOKYO, Dec. 16, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Friday in Tokyo for a second round of talks over an economic cooperation plan proposed by Abe to make progress on solving a decades-old territorial dispute and concluding a postwar peace treaty.

"The Japan-Russia relationship is the bilateral relationship with the most potential," Abe said at the outset of talks with Putin, which was open to the media. "The eight-point (economic) plan is based on the business ties that people in business worlds in both countries have built but also brings benefits to the Russian people."

Putin said he is "convinced that cooperation in the economic area will serve as a basis for building full-fledged partnership relations" between Japan and Russia.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Abe, Putin discuss economic cooperation in 2nd round of talks
  • Abe, Putin discuss economic cooperation in 2nd round of talks
  • Day 2 of Abe-Putin summit
  • Security heightened in Tokyo prior to 2nd day of Abe-Putin summit
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  3. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China
  4. 10 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 10 Dec 2016East Japan Railway line suspended since 2011 tsunami partially reopens

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete