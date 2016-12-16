Abe, Putin discuss economic cooperation in 2nd round of talks

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Friday in Tokyo for a second round of talks over an economic cooperation plan proposed by Abe to make progress on solving a decades-old territorial dispute and concluding a postwar peace treaty.

"The Japan-Russia relationship is the bilateral relationship with the most potential," Abe said at the outset of talks with Putin, which was open to the media. "The eight-point (economic) plan is based on the business ties that people in business worlds in both countries have built but also brings benefits to the Russian people."

Putin said he is "convinced that cooperation in the economic area will serve as a basis for building full-fledged partnership relations" between Japan and Russia.