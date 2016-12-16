Olympics: Tokyo to construct new volleyball venue for 2020 Games

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday her government has decided to build a new volleyball facility in the capital as originally planned for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scrapping a proposal to use the existing Yokohama Arena.

Koike ended up abandoning all three of her proposals to review original plans to cut costs as the construction of new facilities for the rowing/canoe sprint and swimming has already been decided.

At a press conference at the metropolitan government, Koike also unveiled a plan to introduce a system in which operating rights of the envisioned Ariake Arena will be sold to private firms after the end of the Olympics.