Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 16:30

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:30 16 December 2016

Olympics: Tokyo to construct new volleyball venue for 2020 Games

TOKYO, Dec. 16, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday her government has decided to build a new volleyball facility in the capital as originally planned for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scrapping a proposal to use the existing Yokohama Arena.

Koike ended up abandoning all three of her proposals to review original plans to cut costs as the construction of new facilities for the rowing/canoe sprint and swimming has already been decided.

At a press conference at the metropolitan government, Koike also unveiled a plan to introduce a system in which operating rights of the envisioned Ariake Arena will be sold to private firms after the end of the Olympics.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Olympics: Tokyo to construct new volleyball venue for 2020 Games
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  3. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China
  4. 10 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 10 Dec 2016East Japan Railway line suspended since 2011 tsunami partially reopens

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete