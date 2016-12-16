Abe, Putin to launch talks on joint activities on disputed isles

Japan and Russia agreed Friday to launch talks on joint economic activities on Russian-held islands at the center of a territorial dispute, as Japan seeks to resolve the row and sign a post-World War II peace treaty with Russia.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin "reached a mutual understanding that starting talks on the joint economic activities by Japan and Russia...could be an important step" toward signing the peace treaty, hindered by the decades-old row, the press statement released after the leaders' talks in Tokyo said.

While the statement said Japan and Russia share the view that the joint economic activities will not compromise either country's position regarding a peace treaty, it did not directly refer to the issue of the sovereignty of the isles.

Japan had said that joint economic activities on the isles could be undertaken providing they were conducted in a way that did not recognize Russian sovereignty over the islands off Japan's northernmost main island Hokkaido.

At the joint press conference after their fourth meeting this year, Abe and Putin noted that difficulties remain in resolving the dispute.

"The lack of a Japan-Russia peace treaty is a negative legacy of the past," but the island row cannot be solved soon, Putin said, adding the two countries should continue making efforts to find a solution.

Japan claims the islands -- Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai islet group -- are an integral part of its territory and they were illegally seized by the Soviet Union after Japan's surrender in World War II in August 1945. Russia maintains the Soviet Union took the islands legitimately as a prize of war.

The statement said all four islands would be the focus of joint economic activities in the fishing, tourism, medical and environmental fields.

On Thursday, the two leaders met in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Abe's constituency, in western Japan and discussed the possibility of conducting joint economic activities on the disputed islands under a "special framework."

They also discussed an economic cooperation plan proposed by Abe to expand bilateral ties and make progress on resolving the territorial dispute and concluding a postwar peace treaty.

"The Japan-Russia relationship is the bilateral relationship with the most potential," Abe said at the outset of the talks with Putin, which was open to the media. "The eight-point (economic) plan is based on ties that business people in both countries have built that also benefit the Russian people."

Putin said he is "convinced that cooperation in the economic sphere will serve as a basis for building full-fledged partnership relations" between Japan and Russia.

A Japanese government source said Friday that Japan's contribution to the economic cooperation plan will be worth a total of 300 billion yen ($2.54 billion), including participation by the private sector.

Later Friday, the leaders delivered speeches at an economic forum hosted by Japanese business lobby Keidanren and visit the Kodokan Judo Institute, Japanese officials said. Putin is a well-known judo enthusiast.

Putin's visit to Japan is the first by a Russian president in 11 years. It was initially eyed for 2014 but was postponed due to Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in March 2014, which caused Russia's ties with Western countries and Japan to deteriorate.

The eight-point cooperation plan that Abe proposed to Putin in May in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi includes cooperation in the energy sector, transfer of cutting-edge Japanese technologies, expansion of human exchanges, and the industrialization of the Russian Far East, a region that Putin is eager to develop.

The governments have reached an agreement for Japanese companies to participate in the development of natural gas fields on Russia's Gydan Peninsula, which faces the Arctic Ocean, a source close to the matter said Friday.

Economic cooperation is being promoted despite concern in Japan that engaging in joint projects would not necessarily lead to progress in resolving the dispute over the islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.

Japanese companies have also voiced concern about the business environment in Russia, citing an opaque legal system and corruption, according to a survey by Keidanren.

They are also worried about contravening to Western sanctions imposed on Russia after it annexed Crimea.

Russia's Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East has announced that Abe expressed his intention to attend the Eastern Economic Forum to be held Sept. 6-7 next year in Vladivostok during his talks with Putin on Thursday.

The annual forum brings together business and government representatives to discuss the economic potential of the Russian Far East and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as investment opportunities.

Abe proposed meeting with Putin once a year in Vladivostok, the largest city in the Russian Far East, when he attended last year's forum in the city.

