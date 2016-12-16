Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 19:31

17:23 16 December 2016

Bird flu infection detected at Hokkaido poultry farm

Hokkaido, Dec. 16, Kyodo

Some chickens that died at a poultry farm in Shimizu, Hokkaido, were confirmed to have been infected with avian influenza, the Hokkaido government said Friday.

After about 30 chickens died at the farm, five tested positive, as well as two living chickens, in a preliminary test. The latest outbreak of bird flu in poultry follows the recent discovery of a highly virulent avian flu virus at farms in the prefectures of Aomori, northern Japan, and Niigata, central Japan.

If a detailed analysis confirms the virus in the latest outbreak is also a highly pathogenic strain, the Hokkaido government will immediately begin culling chickens in the area.

