Olympics: Tokyo to construct new volleyball arena for 2020 Games

The Tokyo metropolitan government has agreed to go ahead with the original plan to construct a new volleyball facility for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, dropping an alternative idea to use the existing Yokohama Arena to reduce costs, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday.

Koike ended up abandoning all three of her proposals to review original plans. On the other two proposals, the construction of new facilities for the rowing/canoe sprint and swimming has already been decided on.

But the governor said the review would result in the reduction of 40 billion yen ($339 million) costs in total. She said she has made the process of "how much money will be used" transparent.