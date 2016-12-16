Olympics: Tokyo to construct new volleyball arena for 2020 Games

The Tokyo metropolitan government has agreed to go ahead with a plan to construct a new reduced-cost volleyball facility for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, dropping an alternative proposal to use the existing Yokohama Arena, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday.

The decision signals Koike abandoning the third of her three proposals to scrap new venues, after construction of new facilities for rowing/canoe sprint and swimming were already confirmed, but each with reduced price tags.

The governor said the review would result in the reduction of 40 billion yen ($339 million) of costs in total, and added that she has made the process of "how much money will be used" transparent.

"I don't think it was a waste of time because reaching this conclusion created a sense of unity with Tokyo residents and opened a door for a new direction," said Koike, referring to the funding approach called "concession."

She unveiled a plan to introduce a system to sell the operating rights of the envisioned Ariake Arena near Tokyo Bay to private firms after the Olympics and Paralympics.

The governor is now planning to develop the area surrounding the new arena, creating a "legacy area" commemorating the Tokyo Games, by creating a post-2020 sports hub that includes the Olympic sports climbing venue.

"It's all very well, we've spent two years to reach our conclusion," said Yoshiro Mori, head of the 2020 organizing committee. "I'm grateful we've settled where she did."

"It's Tokyo that will stage the games, what's important is the metropolitan government humbly dealing with the issue. We're half a year behind schedule and need to hurry."

Toshiro Muto, chief executive officer of the organizing committee, rated the work initiated by Koike.

"(The reduction in cost) is wonderful. We've done something that was never done before so it's a huge achievement."

The decision to construct Ariake Arena will be authorized Dec. 21 during a teleconference of a four-party working group reviewing costs for the international sports event.

The working group, involving top officials of the International Olympic Committee, the Japanese state and metropolitan governments and the 2020 organizing committee, agreed to build the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo for the rowing/canoe sprint and an aquatics center for swimming in the capital at their meeting on Nov. 29.

Koike, on her part, had stuck to the idea of using the facility in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, to save money, asking to delay the decision "until Christmas."

==Kyodo