Soccer: Thrifty Kashima out to stun Real's millionaires in Club WC final

The Kashima Antlers players may be making pennies compared to Real Madrid's multi-millionaires, but the fearless J-League champions will be out to stage the upset of the century in Sunday's Club World Cup final.

"We may only be getting paid a fraction of what they're earning, but I want to show we can still play football," Kashima midfielder Yasushi Endo said after training on Friday. "We're representing an entire country so we can't roll over and go down that easily."

"There's no point in changing the way we play now. We keep doing what we've been doing and hope for a good result. I don't care who plays or who doesn't as long as the team wins."

"We haven't achieved anything yet. We want to celebrate after we win the next one."

A night earlier, European champions Real dismissed Club America, champions of the North, Central America and Caribbean confederation, 2-0 to set up a dream final for Antlers and Japanese football before what will be a sellout crowd at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

The Real game will cap what has already been a rewarding season for Kashima, who went from third place to the J-League championship on the domestic front, and internationally, becoming the first Asian team to reach the Club World Cup final.

To say the odds are stacked against Antlers would be an understatement, with Real, who have lifted the European Cup 11 times, featuring the likes of four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, James Rodriguez, Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos.

Kashima are fully aware of how tall of an order Real are, but it will not stop them from trying. Masatada Ishii's men are determined to show there's a reason Antlers have been the most successful club in Japan with 18 titles, including eight league championships.

"They're a team I watch on TV and all I can say is that we'll go for broke," defender Gen Shoji said. "This is beyond tactics or about having a game plan. It'll come down to seeing how we can keep up once the match starts and figuring things out as the game progresses."

"I think it's great for Japan and for Asia that we're playing a team of their caliber in a competitive final, and not some summer friendly or a semifinal even. It doesn't get any better than this. They're one of the world's top three clubs, year in, year out, probably No. 1 right now."

"Everyone knows we're the challengers here, the underdogs. But we have nothing to lose. We'll just throw everything we can at them."

Striker Yuma Suzuki will be going for what would be a historic score -- his idol Ronaldo's shirt after the game.

"I was speaking with Daigo (Nishi) about it and he told me he was going for it, but I told him no," Suzuki said. "I think I can beat him out for it. (Ronaldo's) the enemy while we're playing but after it, I'll go back to being his biggest fan."

