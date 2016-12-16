Close

December 16, 2016 22:32

19:46 16 December 2016

Abe, Putin agree on joint activities but remain apart over isles

By Junko Horiuchi
TOKYO, Dec. 16, Kyodo

Japan and Russia agreed Friday to launch talks on joint economic activities on Russian-held islands but again failed to narrow their differences over the sovereignty of the isles, a decades-old dispute that has prevented the signing of a post-World War II peace treaty.

The joint economic activities are "an important step toward concluding the peace treaty," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their talks in Tokyo, which followed their hot spa resort summit in Yamaguchi Prefecture in western Japan the previous day.

Putin also welcomed the move, saying cooperation on the disputed islands will "prompt the creation of an atmosphere for peace treaty negotiations in the future."

