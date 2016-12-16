Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 22:32

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:50 16 December 2016

Baseball: New-Giant Yang ready to grow under pressure

TAIPEI, Dec. 16, Kyodo

The move might have come as a surprise, but star Taiwan outfielder Yang Dai-kang is ready to step up to the plate and lend a hand in getting the Yomiuri Giants back to the top of the Central League.

"I want to turn the severe pressure into power somehow, and would really like to enjoy playing," Yang told Kyodo News following the confirmation of his move from the Nippon Ham Fighters.

The 29-year-old initially looked set to stay in the Pacific League after interest from the Orix Buffaloes and Rakuten Eagles, but a strong late approach from Yomiuri saw Yang make his decision "at the last minute."

"I was distressed the whole time. The anxiety wondering whether there would be any clubs signing me was also huge, and I was relieved when it was sealed. I can now concentrate on practice."

Yang, a fan of Ichiro Suzuki growing up in Taiwan, followed his elder brother to a high school in Fukuoka. He joined the Fighters in 2006 as a shortstop before becoming the four-time Golden-Glove winning central fielder, also securing the stolen base crown in 2013.

Because Yang played amateur ball in Japan, he entered Nippon Professional Baseball through its draft. Despite being foreign-born, he is a domestically registered player and is the first of such to sign with the Giants after filing for free agency.

"I've never dreamed of myself joining Yomiuri," he said. "I'm an exchange student. In being the first foreign-born player to file for free agency, and to sign for Yomiuri, a strong team, I have a sense of responsibility."

"There's also the responsibility to win and perform, something that the team and the fans are hoping to see. This is my first time in the Central League and I'll first look to understand and study the league."

Yang, who is likely to fill in the leadoff spot in the Giants' order, has confidence in the way he has been going about his business and vowed to carry on.

"I have to go out and grab the regular spot from square one, with a whole new mindset," Yang said. "I can contribute by helping produce runs. Things will go in the right direction if I keep playing the baseball the way I have been, thinking of what the team needs."

"I don't just do things that I'm told to, but I also practice figuring out what I need. Being myself is important and I believe I can find new things at a new team. As long as I'm playing, I need to keep growing everyday."

==Kyodo

  • Baseball: New Giant Yang ready to grow under pressure
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 11 Dec 2016Japan disregards U.S. opposition to Abe-Putin talks in Tokyo
  2. 12 Dec 2016Pakistan International Airlines grounds 10 ATR planes after crash
  3. 10 Dec 2016Taiwan's Hon Hai, Japan's Sharp jointly eye major LCD plant in China
  4. 10 Dec 2016Japanese evening newspaper headlines
  5. 10 Dec 2016East Japan Railway line suspended since 2011 tsunami partially reopens

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete