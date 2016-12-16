Baseball: New-Giant Yang ready to grow under pressure

The move might have come as a surprise, but star Taiwan outfielder Yang Dai-kang is ready to step up to the plate and lend a hand in getting the Yomiuri Giants back to the top of the Central League.

"I want to turn the severe pressure into power somehow, and would really like to enjoy playing," Yang told Kyodo News following the confirmation of his move from the Nippon Ham Fighters.

The 29-year-old initially looked set to stay in the Pacific League after interest from the Orix Buffaloes and Rakuten Eagles, but a strong late approach from Yomiuri saw Yang make his decision "at the last minute."

"I was distressed the whole time. The anxiety wondering whether there would be any clubs signing me was also huge, and I was relieved when it was sealed. I can now concentrate on practice."

Yang, a fan of Ichiro Suzuki growing up in Taiwan, followed his elder brother to a high school in Fukuoka. He joined the Fighters in 2006 as a shortstop before becoming the four-time Golden-Glove winning central fielder, also securing the stolen base crown in 2013.

Because Yang played amateur ball in Japan, he entered Nippon Professional Baseball through its draft. Despite being foreign-born, he is a domestically registered player and is the first of such to sign with the Giants after filing for free agency.

"I've never dreamed of myself joining Yomiuri," he said. "I'm an exchange student. In being the first foreign-born player to file for free agency, and to sign for Yomiuri, a strong team, I have a sense of responsibility."

"There's also the responsibility to win and perform, something that the team and the fans are hoping to see. This is my first time in the Central League and I'll first look to understand and study the league."

Yang, who is likely to fill in the leadoff spot in the Giants' order, has confidence in the way he has been going about his business and vowed to carry on.

"I have to go out and grab the regular spot from square one, with a whole new mindset," Yang said. "I can contribute by helping produce runs. Things will go in the right direction if I keep playing the baseball the way I have been, thinking of what the team needs."

"I don't just do things that I'm told to, but I also practice figuring out what I need. Being myself is important and I believe I can find new things at a new team. As long as I'm playing, I need to keep growing everyday."

==Kyodo