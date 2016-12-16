19:57 16 December 2016
China to focus on prevention of financial instability in 2017
BEIJING, Dec. 16, Kyodo
Chinese leaders decided Friday that their top priority for next year will be preventing financial instability and curbing the risks of a housing bubble.
China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, citing a statement issued after an annual key economic meeting, said "maintaining stability" will be a significant principle for the next year.
The Central Economic Work Conference, which ran from Wednesday in Beijing, wrapped up at a time when China's growth is relatively stable but concerns linger over its heavy reliance on state spending and bubble-like expansion in housing markets.
