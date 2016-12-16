Soccer: Chapecoense's participation confirmed for Suruga Bank C'ship

Tragedy-hit Brazilian club Chapecoense will play in the annual Suruga Bank Championship against J-League Cup winners Urawa Reds next August, the Japan Football Association announced Friday.

Members of Chapecoense, including the coach and four players who previously had stints in Japan, were involved in an air crash on Nov. 28 while traveling to the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional in Medellin, Colombia.

Chapecoense were crowned tournament champions after Nacional asked the South American confederation to award them the trophy meaning the Brazilian team will travel to Urawa's Saitama Stadium for the annual match pitting the Copa Sudamericana champions against the J-League Cup winners.