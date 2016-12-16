Close

Kyodo News

December 16, 2016 22:32

20:16 16 December 2016

Nago city assembly adopts resolution demanding removal of Osprey

NAHA, Japan, Dec. 16, Kyodo

The Nago city assembly in Okinawa Prefecture adopted on Friday a resolution demanding the removal of Osprey aircraft from the prefecture following the crash landing of one of the U.S. military planes earlier in the week.

The resolution was addressed to the Japanese and U.S. governments in protest against the crash landing of the U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 tilt-rotor aircraft Tuesday evening in shallow water off Okinawa's eastern coast, where a replacement facility for a key Marine base is planned to be built amid strong local opposition.

"With one false move, it could have ended up in a catastrophe involving human lives," the assembly said in the resolution and another statement conveying a similar message, referring to how the plane crash landed just about 80 meters off the shoreline near a hamlet.

