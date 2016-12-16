Close

December 17, 2016 1:33

22:28 16 December 2016

FOCUS: Hopes for resolution of Japan-Russia isles row slim after summit

By Junko Horiuchi
TOKYO, Dec. 16, Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday his agreement with President Vladimir Putin to start talks on joint economic activities on Russian-held islands that are claimed by Japan would be a "big step" in making progress on the decades-old territorial dispute and concluding a post-World War II peace treaty.

But there is no guarantee that conducting the joint activities on the disputed isles off Japan's northernmost main island Hokkaido will lead to Russia making concessions regarding its sovereignty over them. Some analysts say it could even strengthen Moscow's grip on the islands.

Abe apparently agreed to pursue joint economic activities to keep hopes alive for the eventual return of the islands to Japan, they said.

