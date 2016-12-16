Close

Kyodo News

December 17, 2016 1:33

22:52 16 December 2016

Philippines unfazed by possible stoppage of U.S. aid

MANILA, Dec. 16, Kyodo

Following a U.S. aid agency's suspension of a funding grant to the Philippines over rule of law concerns, Philippine officials said Friday they are not worried about the possible discontinuation of the assistance.

"According to our economic experts, the decision not to give us this assistance under the Millennium Challenge Corporation will not really have a great impact," Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said.

"We're not really bothered by it, we will not be sleepless over this decision," he said, speaking at a news briefing in Singapore, where he was accompanying President Rodrigo Duterte on a state visit.

