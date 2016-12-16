EU urges Japan to scrap tariffs on more farm products than TPP accord

The European Union is demanding that Japan slash tariffs on agricultural products more than agreed in a Pacific Rim free trade deal, Japanese government sources said Friday.

Under the Trans-Pacific Partnership, duties on 82 percent of Japan's agricultural, forestry and fishery products would be abolished. The Japanese side, especially the farm ministry, is apparently rejecting the EU demand.

In negotiations between Japan and the soon-to-be 27-nation bloc, Tokyo is seeking the removal of tariffs imposed by the region on Japanese cars and electronics products, while Brussels wants Japan to eliminate its duties on such farm products as pork and cheese.