03:10 17 December 2016
China seizes unmanned U.S. underwater drone in S. China Sea
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, Kyodo
A Chinese naval warship has seized an American underwater drone in the South China Sea, news reports said Friday.
The action triggered a formal diplomatic protest from the United States and a demand for the drone's return, Reuters news agency reported, quoting a U.S. defense official.
The Washington Post said the incident occurred on Thursday when the USNS Bowditch was using the drone to test water conditions in international waters in the South China Sea.
