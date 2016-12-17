Close

Kyodo News

December 17, 2016

03:10 17 December 2016

China seizes unmanned U.S. underwater drone in S. China Sea

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, Kyodo

A Chinese naval warship has seized an American underwater drone in the South China Sea, news reports said Friday.

The action triggered a formal diplomatic protest from the United States and a demand for the drone's return, Reuters news agency reported, quoting a U.S. defense official.

The Washington Post said the incident occurred on Thursday when the USNS Bowditch was using the drone to test water conditions in international waters in the South China Sea.

