China "unlawfully" seizes U.S. underwater drone in S. China Sea

A Chinese naval warship has "unlawfully" seized an American underwater drone that was gathering unclassified data in the South China Sea, and the United States is demanding its immediate return, the U.S. Defense Department said Friday.

The United States has issued a complaint with China through diplomatic channels about Thursday's incident and requested that similar cases not be repeated, Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said.

The incident occurred in international waters 50 nautical miles northwest of Subic Bay, the Philippines, when a U.S. oceanographic survey ship was recovering two of the unmanned underwater vehicles, Davis told reporters.

The Chinese ship, which he said is a submarine rescue ship, launched a small boat and retrieved one of the two vehicles.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the Chinese ship "unlawfully seized" the drone, which it said is an unclassified system used around the world to gather military oceanographic data such as salinity and sound speed.

The USNS Bowditch and the drone "were conducting routine operations in accordance with international law," the statement said.

"The UUV is a sovereign immune vessel of the United States. We call upon China to return our UUV immediately, and to comply with all of its obligations under international law," it said.

At the time of the incident, the Bowditch contacted the Chinese ship via bridge-to-bridge radio and asked for the vehicle's return, according to the Pentagon.

The radio contact "was acknowledged" by the Chinese ship, but "the request was ignored," it said.

Referring to the Chinese action, Davis said, "It's certainly not something that we consider to be commensurate with their level as a professional military."

The drone "is clearly marked as ours. We would like it back, we would like this not to happen again," he said.

The United States and China have been at odds over the South China Sea, with Beijing maintaining its unilateral claim to almost the whole of the sea and Washington condemning Beijing's construction and militarization of island outposts in waters under dispute with its smaller neighbors.

==Kyodo