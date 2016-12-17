Close

December 17, 2016 16:38

15:39 17 December 2016

Olympics: 2020 organizers estimate total cost at 1.6-1.8 tril. yen

TOKYO, Dec. 17, Kyodo

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee estimates the total cost of hosting the 2020 Games at between 1.6 trillion yen and 1.8 trillion yen ($13.6 billion and $15.3 billion), sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The Japanese, Tokyo metropolitan and local governments will be asked to put up a total between 1.11 and 1.34 trillion yen, with the new estimate to be presented to a four-party working group conference scheduled Wednesday.

Last month, games organizers proposed slashing a budget now estimated at 3 trillion yen to under 2 trillion yen.

