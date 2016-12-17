Close

Kyodo News

December 17, 2016 16:38

16:27 17 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 17) 5th anniv. of Kim Jong Il's death

TOKYO, Dec. 17, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

5th anniv. of Kim Jong Il's death

-- North Korean people pay respects at bronze statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Mansudae Hill in Pyongyang on Dec. 17, 2016, the fifth anniversary of the death of the second leader Kim Jong Il.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15588/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

