Video Advisory (Dec. 17) 5th anniv. of Kim Jong Il's death

5th anniv. of Kim Jong Il's death

-- North Korean people pay respects at bronze statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Mansudae Hill in Pyongyang on Dec. 17, 2016, the fifth anniversary of the death of the second leader Kim Jong Il.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_national/post_15588/)

