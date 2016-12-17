"your name." becomes No. 1 grossing Japanese film in China

Anime film "your name." on Saturday became the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time in China, as young people flock to watch the blockbuster love story, despite years of difficult political relations between the two countries.

Box office sales of the film topped the 530 million-yuan (76.7 million) record set in 2015 by "Stand By Me Doraemon, a 3-D animated film featuring a robotic cat character from a famous Japanese manga series, according to data provided by China's popular website for cinema tickets, Maoyan.com.

The new all-time high was set quickly after the film, directed by Makoto Shinkai, premiered across China on Dec. 2.