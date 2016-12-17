FOCUS: Singapore seen as model for Japan's casino gamble

Despite being one of the world's top casino gambling destinations, Singapore is still just an eidolon of Macau or Las Vegas, with its only two casinos tucked away inconspicuously in sprawling resort facilities meant to beckon residents with other delights rather than betting.

The Singapore model of casinos as part of integrated resorts has been closely studied by Japan, with several Japanese government officials visiting the city-state in recent years, ahead of the Japanese parliament enacting a law Thursday to legalize casino gambling in the country.

The wealthy but straight-laced island nation broke with its Asian conservatism to allow the first two casinos to be established in 2010 as part of so-called integrated resorts -- the Marina Bay Sands downtown and the Resorts World Sentosa on Sentosa Island, off southern Singapore.