Japan logs 152.51 bil. yen trade surplus in November

Japan posted a goods trade surplus of 152.51 billion yen ($1.30 billion) in November for the third straight month of surplus, after imports fell more than exports due to cheaper crude oil prices, the government said Monday.

The value of exports was down 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 5.96 trillion yen, down for the 14th straight month, while imports dropped 8.8 percent to 5.80 trillion yen, down for the 23rd straight month, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Rising for the first time in nine months, exports to China, a major destination for Japanese products, gained 4.4 percent to 1.10 trillion yen, and imports fell 9.9 percent to 1.49 trillion yen, down for the eighth straight month.