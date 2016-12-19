U.S. military to resume Osprey flights after accident off Okinawa

The U.S. military in Japan will resume use of its Osprey planes Monday afternoon, less than a week after one of the tilt-rotor transport aircraft made a crash-landing off the southern island prefecture of Okinawa, a government source said.

The entire fleet of MV-22 aircraft in the prefecture had been grounded following the incident on Tuesday evening, in which two of the five crew members were injured.

The move is expected to fuel anger among local people who want the aircraft to remain grounded amid safety concerns.