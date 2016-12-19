Close

Kyodo News

December 19, 2016 10:52

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

10:18 19 December 2016

Japan household assets up 0.6% to 1,752 tril. yen at end of Sept.

TOKYO, Dec. 19, Kyodo

Financial assets held by Japanese households rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier to 1,752 trillion yen ($14.87 trillion) at the end of September, up for the first time in three quarters, Bank of Japan data showed Monday.

By asset type, cash and deposits, which accounted for 52.3 percent of households' financial assets, climbed 1.4 percent to 916 trillion yen, while shares and other equities fell 2.2 percent to 150 trillion yen.

The quarterly data also showed the outstanding balance of Japanese government bonds grew 5.0 percent from the previous year to 1,091 trillion yen.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Dec 2016URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rating falls to 54.8%: Kyodo poll
  2. 15 Dec 2016Canadian delegation meets jailed pastor during visit to N. Korea
  3. 16 Dec 2016Highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Hokkaido for 1st time
  4. 16 Dec 2016EU urges Japan to scrap tariffs on more farm products than TPP accord
  5. 13 Dec 2016Duterte arrives in Cambodia with Filipino boxing champ Pacquiao

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete