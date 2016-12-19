Japan household assets up 0.6% to 1,752 tril. yen at end of Sept.

Financial assets held by Japanese households rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier to 1,752 trillion yen ($14.87 trillion) at the end of September, up for the first time in three quarters, Bank of Japan data showed Monday.

By asset type, cash and deposits, which accounted for 52.3 percent of households' financial assets, climbed 1.4 percent to 916 trillion yen, while shares and other equities fell 2.2 percent to 150 trillion yen.

The quarterly data also showed the outstanding balance of Japanese government bonds grew 5.0 percent from the previous year to 1,091 trillion yen.