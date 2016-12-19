U.S. military to resume Osprey flights after accident off Okinawa

The U.S. military in Japan said Monday it will resume use of its Osprey planes in the afternoon, less than a week after one of the tilt-rotor transport aircraft made a crash-landing off the southern island prefecture of Okinawa.

The entire fleet of MV-22 aircraft in the prefecture had been grounded following the incident on Tuesday evening, in which two of the five crew members were injured.

The U.S. military has said the accident, which occurred during aerial refueling training, was not caused by any problem with the aircraft itself.