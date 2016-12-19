S. Korea sends 8 rescued N. Korean sailors back to N. Korea

South Korea on Monday sent eight North Korean sailors rescued at sea last week back to the North, South Korea's Unification Ministry said.

The repatriation took place around 9:50 a.m. when two North Korean patrol boats and two towing vessels showed up to take back the sailors aboard two fishing boats, ministry spokesman Jeong Joon Hee said during a press briefing.

South Korea notified the North on Thursday, via a verbal message at the truce village of Panmunjeom, of its repatriation plan for the sailors, who were found drifting in the South's exclusive economic zone on Dec. 11 and 12.