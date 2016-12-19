Plan to decommission troubled Monju reactor meets local criticism

The central government's plan to decommission the Monju fast-breeder reactor came under heavy criticism Monday from the governor of the prefecture where the trouble-prone nuclear facility is based.

Fukui Gov. Issei Nishikawa said the move to decommission the reactor is "totally unacceptable" after being told of the plan in a meeting with the central government on Monday.

"I strongly demand the government review the plan," Nishikawa said, stating the central government had not provided sufficient justification for the decommissioning.