13:03 19 December 2016
Plan to decommission troubled Monju reactor meets local criticism
TOKYO, Dec. 19, Kyodo
The central government's plan to decommission the Monju fast-breeder reactor came under heavy criticism Monday from the governor of the prefecture where the trouble-prone nuclear facility is based.
Fukui Gov. Issei Nishikawa said the move to decommission the reactor is "totally unacceptable" after being told of the plan in a meeting with the central government on Monday.
"I strongly demand the government review the plan," Nishikawa said, stating the central government had not provided sufficient justification for the decommissioning.
