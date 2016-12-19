14:21 19 December 2016
BOJ begins 2-day meeting with long-term interest rates rising
TOKYO, Dec. 19, Kyodo
The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting Monday, where the central bank is expected to leave its monetary policies unchanged but discuss the effects of its "yield curve control" policy with long-term interest rates rising.
Some analysts said the BOJ may upgrade its basic assessment of the Japanese economy, as exports, a key engine of the country's growth, have shown signs of expanding on the back of the yen's depreciation and a U.S. economic recovery.
Market participants, however, said their focus is on whether the bank will provide hints on how it will deal with recent rises in long-term interest rates, which could weigh on domestic demand with mortgage rates and corporate borrowing costs increasing.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.