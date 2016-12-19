Close

Kyodo News

December 19, 2016 16:54

14:21 19 December 2016

BOJ begins 2-day meeting with long-term interest rates rising

TOKYO, Dec. 19, Kyodo

The Bank of Japan began a two-day policy meeting Monday, where the central bank is expected to leave its monetary policies unchanged but discuss the effects of its "yield curve control" policy with long-term interest rates rising.

Some analysts said the BOJ may upgrade its basic assessment of the Japanese economy, as exports, a key engine of the country's growth, have shown signs of expanding on the back of the yen's depreciation and a U.S. economic recovery.

Market participants, however, said their focus is on whether the bank will provide hints on how it will deal with recent rises in long-term interest rates, which could weigh on domestic demand with mortgage rates and corporate borrowing costs increasing.

