Japan's FY 2017 budget to reach record 97.45 tril. yen

The central government plans to compile a record-high general-account budget of around 97.45 trillion yen ($830 billion) for the next fiscal year starting April, legislative sources said Monday, with social security costs accounting for roughly a third of total spending.

On the back of an aging population, the country's initial budget is expected to hit a record high for the fifth straight year following a 96.72 trillion yen budget for fiscal 2016. Some 32.47 trillion yen will be allocated for social security, according to the sources.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the fiscal 2017 initial budget Thursday.