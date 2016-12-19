Close

Kyodo News

December 19, 2016 16:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:02 19 December 2016

Japan's FY 2017 budget to reach record 97.45 tril. yen

TOKYO, Dec. 19, Kyodo

The central government plans to compile a record-high general-account budget of around 97.45 trillion yen ($830 billion) for the next fiscal year starting April, legislative sources said Monday, with social security costs accounting for roughly a third of total spending.

On the back of an aging population, the country's initial budget is expected to hit a record high for the fifth straight year following a 96.72 trillion yen budget for fiscal 2016. Some 32.47 trillion yen will be allocated for social security, according to the sources.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the fiscal 2017 initial budget Thursday.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Dec 2016URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rating falls to 54.8%: Kyodo poll
  2. 15 Dec 2016Canadian delegation meets jailed pastor during visit to N. Korea
  3. 16 Dec 2016Highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Hokkaido for 1st time
  4. 16 Dec 2016EU urges Japan to scrap tariffs on more farm products than TPP accord
  5. 13 Dec 2016Duterte arrives in Cambodia with Filipino boxing champ Pacquiao

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete