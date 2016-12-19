Park's confidante denies all charges against her

Choi Soon Sil, a longtime friend of South Korean President Park Geun Hye indicted on charges of exploiting her influence with the president, on Monday denied all charges against her at her first court hearing.

Choi, 60, attended the preliminary hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, marking her first public appearance since being summoned by prosecutors in late October, when she was placed under detention. She was not required to attend.

Choi, a civilian with no security clearance, has been indicted on charges of abuse of power and using her ties with Park for financial gain.