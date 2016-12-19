Close

Kyodo News

December 19, 2016 16:54

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:05 19 December 2016

Park's confidante denies all charges against her

SEOUL, Dec. 19, Kyodo

Choi Soon Sil, a longtime friend of South Korean President Park Geun Hye indicted on charges of exploiting her influence with the president, on Monday denied all charges against her at her first court hearing.

Choi, 60, attended the preliminary hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, marking her first public appearance since being summoned by prosecutors in late October, when she was placed under detention. She was not required to attend.

Choi, a civilian with no security clearance, has been indicted on charges of abuse of power and using her ties with Park for financial gain.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Park's confidante denies all charges against her
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 18 Dec 2016URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rating falls to 54.8%: Kyodo poll
  2. 15 Dec 2016Canadian delegation meets jailed pastor during visit to N. Korea
  3. 16 Dec 2016Highly pathogenic bird flu confirmed in Hokkaido for 1st time
  4. 16 Dec 2016EU urges Japan to scrap tariffs on more farm products than TPP accord
  5. 13 Dec 2016Duterte arrives in Cambodia with Filipino boxing champ Pacquiao

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete