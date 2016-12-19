Close

Kyodo News

December 19, 2016 19:55

19:35 19 December 2016

Video Advisory (Dec. 19) N. Korea holds service on 5th anniversary of ex-leader's death

TOKYO, Dec. 19, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

N. Korea holds service on 5th anniversary of ex-leader's death

-- North Korea holds a memorial service on Dec. 17, 2016, on the fifth anniversary of the death of its second leader Kim Jong Il, with a senior official calling for the same level of allegiance to be shown to the current regime under his son. North Korea's incumbent leader Kim Jong Un and thousands of officials attended the service outside the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, where the embalmed bodies of the state's two previous leaders -- his grandfather and father -- lie in state.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15593/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

