Video Advisory (Dec. 19) N. Korea holds service on 5th anniversary of ex-leader's death

N. Korea holds service on 5th anniversary of ex-leader's death

-- North Korea holds a memorial service on Dec. 17, 2016, on the fifth anniversary of the death of its second leader Kim Jong Il, with a senior official calling for the same level of allegiance to be shown to the current regime under his son. North Korea's incumbent leader Kim Jong Un and thousands of officials attended the service outside the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang, where the embalmed bodies of the state's two previous leaders -- his grandfather and father -- lie in state.

