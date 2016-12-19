Myanmar to let aid into troubled state, Suu Kyi tells ASEAN ministers

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi held "candid and transparent" talks with ASEAN foreign ministers Monday in which she agreed to allow humanitarian access to conflict-stricken areas of western Myanmar where tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have been displaced, while she sought "time and space" to resolve the "complex" issue.

The ASEAN foreign ministers, invited to Yangon by Suu Kyi to be briefed on the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State, expressed their governments' readiness "to help with humanitarian and development assistance" there, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

It said Myanmar, in response, "reiterated its readiness to grant necessary humanitarian access," while it also vowed to keep its fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations informed of future developments in Rakhine.