December 19, 2016 22:56

20:48 19 December 2016

Canon completes acquisition of Toshiba medical unit

TOKYO, Dec. 19, Kyodo

Canon Inc. said Monday it has completed the acquisition of a Toshiba Corp. medical unit that the embattled parent company put on sale earlier this year in a bid to emerge from a window-dressing scandal.

The printer, photocopier and camera manufacturer announced the purchase of Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. for 665.5 billion yen ($5.67 billion) after it cleared overseas competition watchdog procedures, the company said.

The deal reflects Canon's hope to enhance its medical sector presence by utilizing Toshiba Medical Systems' strengths in equipment such as magnetic resonance imaging and X-ray systems.

