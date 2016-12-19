Close

Kyodo News

December 20, 2016 1:57

23:09 19 December 2016

Duterte floats resource sharing with China in disputed waters

MANILA, Dec. 19, Kyodo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday that his country is willing to share oil resources with China in part of the South China Sea where their claims overlap, citing his country's inability to stand up to Chinese military might.

Speaking at an award ceremony at the presidential office, Duterte said that if oil deposits are found in the area of Scarborough Shoal, one of several areas of the sea contested by the two countries, "let's just develop...let's just split those."

He said sending Philippine marines to wrest back control of the shoal, which China seized in 2012, is not a viable alternative.

