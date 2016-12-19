Close

December 20, 2016 1:57

23:35 19 December 2016

SoftBank to invest $1 bil. in U.S. satellite venture

TOKYO, Dec. 19, Kyodo

SoftBank Group Corp. said Monday it will invest $1 billion in a U.S. startup in the satellite communication business as the first step to keeping a promise its chief made to President-elect Donald Trump to spend $50 billion in the country.

With the offer OneWeb Ltd. has secured a total of $1.2 billion for the construction of a large-scale satellite production facility in Florida that can lead to creation of a global, high-speed telecommunication network, according to the two companies.

The new facility, based in Exploration Park, Florida, will be capable of producing 15 satellites per week at costs lower than conventional production methods and the investment is expected to create 3,000 new jobs over the next four years, the two companies said.

