U.S. questions Japan's hesitancy in backing S. Sudan arms embargo

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power on Monday laid out her criticism of Tokyo's logic in its reluctance to back a draft Security Council resolution Washington is pushing to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan.

"The arms embargo is a tool not only for protecting the people of South Sudan," she told reporters, in answer to a question about Japan's current position on the draft resolution. "It is also a tool for protecting peacekeepers."

The United States is pressing Japan to back the draft as Japanese support is important if the resolution is to reach the minimum threshold of nine votes needed for passage in the 15-member Security Council, diplomats close to negotiations told Kyodo News recently.

A diplomat explained that Japan is apparently concerned that if the council adopts the resolution the South Sudanese government would retaliate against the U.N. representatives on the ground, notably peacekeepers stationed there.

Tokyo has deployed an engineering unit within the U.N. mission in South Sudan, called UNMISS, since 2012, following the formation of the world's newest country in 2011.

The country has been mired in unrest after a rivalry between South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, an ethnic Dinka, and his now-exiled former deputy Riek Machar, an ethnic Nuer, led to a civil war in 2013.

Tensions fell along ethnic lines, pitting the Dinkas against the Nuers. Although a shaky peace agreement was brokered, renewed fighting broke out again in July, once again raising global alarms.

Drafted by the United States, the resolution text decides that for one year after the resolution's adoption all member states are to immediately take "necessary measures" to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms or related materiel into South Sudan.

Additionally, three key figures, opposition leader Machar, Paul Malong, the Sudan People's Liberation Army's chief of staff, and Michael Makuei Lueth, South Sudan's Information Minister, are also subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

==Kyodo