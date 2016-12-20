Russian amb. to Turkey shot dead in Ankara

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot dead Monday in an attack in Ankara, with footage showing his assailant shouting about Syria's civil war.

According to Turkish media, Karlov was speaking at a photo exhibition sponsored by the Russian Embassy when he was shot in the back. The gunman has since been killed. Some other people were reportedly hurt.

After the shooting, the gunman yelled "Allahu Akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great," adding in Turkish, "Don't forget Aleppo, don't forget Syria."