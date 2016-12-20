08:39 20 December 2016
Truck rams crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 9
BERLIN, Dec. 20, Kyodo
At least nine people were killed and around 50 others injured when a large truck plowed through a popular Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, police said.
Police said a suspect has been detained nearby while a person believed to be a passenger in the truck died at the scene. They are investigating the case as a possible terrorist attack.
Police on Twitter urged Berlin residents to refrain from non-essential travel.
