Kyodo News

December 20, 2016 11:00

08:39 20 December 2016

Truck rams crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 9

BERLIN, Dec. 20, Kyodo

At least nine people were killed and around 50 others injured when a large truck plowed through a popular Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, police said.

Police said a suspect has been detained nearby while a person believed to be a passenger in the truck died at the scene. They are investigating the case as a possible terrorist attack.

Police on Twitter urged Berlin residents to refrain from non-essential travel.

