December 20, 2016 14:01

11:52 20 December 2016

Russian ambassador to Turkey shot dead in Ankara

ISTANBUL, Dec. 20, Kyodo

Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot dead Monday in an art gallery in Ankara, with footage showing his assailant shouting about Syria's civil war.

Karlov was speaking at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition sponsored by the Russian Embassy when he was shot in the back. Three other people were injured and the gunman, identified by the authorities as a 22-year-old Turkish riot police officer, was later killed by police who arrived at the scene.

After firing multiple shots at the ambassador from behind, the attacker, dressed in a suit and tie, yelled "Allahu Akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great." He also said in Turkish, "Don't forget Aleppo, don't forget Syria."

