Truck rams crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 12

At least 12 people were killed and 48 others injured when a large truck plowed through a popular Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, in a case being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said during a program on the public broadcaster ARD that he does not want to use the word terrorism but there are many factors indicating the possibility of terrorism.

Police said a suspect, who may be the driver of the truck, has been detained while a person believed to be a passenger in the truck died at the scene.