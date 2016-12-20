Close

Kyodo News

December 20, 2016 14:01

12:00 20 December 2016

Truck rams crowded Berlin Christmas market, killing 12

BERLIN, Dec. 20, Kyodo

At least 12 people were killed and 48 others injured when a large truck plowed through a popular Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, in a case being investigated as a possible terrorist attack.

German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said during a program on the public broadcaster ARD that he does not want to use the word terrorism but there are many factors indicating the possibility of terrorism.

Police said a suspect, who may be the driver of the truck, has been detained while a person believed to be a passenger in the truck died at the scene.

