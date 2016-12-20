12:39 20 December 2016
Japan expresses solidarity with Germany, Russia following attacks
TOKYO, Dec. 20, Kyodo
The Japanese government expressed its solidarity with the people of Germany and Russia Tuesday following a possible terrorist attack in Berlin that killed 12 people and the fatal shooting of Russia's ambassador to Turkey in Ankara.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference
German authorities are still investigating how and why a large truck barreled through a Christmas market in the German capital on Monday night local time, refraining from labeling the crash a terrorist act.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.