December 20, 2016 14:01

12:39 20 December 2016

Japan expresses solidarity with Germany, Russia following attacks

TOKYO, Dec. 20, Kyodo

The Japanese government expressed its solidarity with the people of Germany and Russia Tuesday following a possible terrorist attack in Berlin that killed 12 people and the fatal shooting of Russia's ambassador to Turkey in Ankara.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference

German authorities are still investigating how and why a large truck barreled through a Christmas market in the German capital on Monday night local time, refraining from labeling the crash a terrorist act.

